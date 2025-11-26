16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six. Rev. 13:16-18

You must get out of the OCCULT BABYLON OCCULT FINANCIAL SYSTEM. The bible warns to come out of MYSTERY BABYLON NOW! Once you get the Digital I.D you will not be able to free yourself from it. If you try you’ll be hunted down and eliminated.

All God fearing humans have to get out of the financial now! The doors to what little freedom we have now are rapidly closing. It would not shock me if 12/1/2025 the STOCK MARKET blew down. Either that or WORLD WAR 3. The SATANIC ELITE know they can’t keep their EVIL AGENDA rolling along much longer. Far to many people are WAKING UP NOW!

Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. We have to WAKE humanity up before the whole thing collapses.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…