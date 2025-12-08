DENTISTS ARE COLLECTING YOUR STEM CELLS NOW!
WAKEUP!
INSANE! DENTISTS ARE AND HAVE BEEN STEALING PEOPLES TEETH WITHOUT THEIR KNOWLEDGE.
Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. Is nothing sacred anymore as far as human beings are concerned?
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.