The above sickening video is not only TERRIFYING, it’s also SATANIC to say the least. 1,000’s of innocent children go missing worldwide every year to feed the DEMONIC cravings of the elites desire to become younger.

Humanity is now just beginning to discover these MONSTERS have practiced HUMAN SACRIFICE for 1,000’s of years now. The ultra rich and powerful have hidden this INSANE SECRET until now. These mentally ill families marry within to further coverup this evil secret.

You need to send this shocking video to everyone oyu know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP SLEEPING HUMANITY now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…