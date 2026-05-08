The bible declares demons are real and I believe it as well. We must remember satan controls the world right now and his evil demons have infected virtually all of humanity now. The world has truly gone insane in my opinion.

Horrific demonism has transfixed humanity now. the world is truly lost in my opinion. only a few selected human beings will be able to move upward in my opinion. Those with the spiritual eyes to see will be pulled out of this God forsaken world before long. As ALMIGHTY GOD rightly declares, if He didn’t put & end to this sheer hell human beings would cease to exist in the future.

I believe the above video is real. Sad to think when this fallen creatures come out in the open humanity will be transfixed and easily possessed. We need to pray every chance we get because humanity hasn’t seen the shocking evil yet to appear on this fallen world yet.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther….