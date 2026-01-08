DEADLY SECRET CHEMTRAILING EXPOSED!
WAKEUP
THE ABOVE VIDEO BLOWS THE LID OFF OF DEADLY CHEMTRAILING IN AMERICA. You’ll discover exactly all the DEADLY CHEMICALS being constantly sprayed on you and I.itm
Above is the clip I recorded near sunset on 1/7/2026. The sky cleared again and then the DAMN DEADLY CHEMTRAIL PLANES suddenly appeared again. The shy quickly covered over again and today 1/8/2026 we have POISON SKIES once again. Sadly this will not stop until Almighty God stops it. W live in & INSANE world where nothing makes sense anymore!
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
