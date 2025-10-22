The top photo and the video were taken at 6PM today. The huge DEADLY CHEMTRAIL goes from west to east over my home. It’s now 6:30 PM and that nasty DEADLY CHEMTRAIL has covered 2/3d’s of the sky nis and is turned dark gray. Of course, there’s other sceen and unseen DEADLY CHEMTRAIL PLANES crisscrossing a once blue sky.

The most un-gody smells are coming from these DEADLY CHEMTRAILS. Of course I had to mask up or I would have choked to death trying to video this nasty bullshit. As I’ve mentioned over the past few years in other videos, this multi-billion $$$ dollar operation has virtually destroyed nearly all living matter here in Montana.

I despise PRESIDENT TRUMP! He’s in charge of the military and could sign & executive order and force the corrut AIR FOCE and other branches of the government to IMMEDIATELY STOP THIS DEADLY CHEMTRAILING. This shows me he doesn’t give a damn about the health of the American people. It’s really a sad day when elderly citizens in Montana can’t have fresh air to breathe in America.

I’ve proven in other videos these DEADLY CHEMTRAILS CAUSE ASHMA AND CANCER. DEADLY NANOBOTS in the CHEMTRAILS are DESTROYING our IMMUNE SYSTEMS as well. Here’s the link to my last CHEMTRAIL article proving The Air Force has DEADLY CHEMTRAILED AMERICA for decades. https://substack.com/home/post/p-176665001

I pray every night Almighty God will destroy America because no one gives a damn anymore. All humans think about now is RIGGED SPORTS and other SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT. The corrupt air waves (INTERNET) is filled with nothing but DEMENTED SEX, STEALING and KILLING. Now it’s perfectly normal for people to LIE to each other and feel like nothing will happen to them.

HISTORY HAS SHOWN US OUT OF CONTROL HUMANITY WILL BE JUDGED END THE END. WE ARE NOW AT THAT BREAKING POINT! God gave all of us FREE WILL but there’s UNIVERSAL LAWS WARNING! what a person sows he or she will reap! It’s also called KARMA! How about, WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND!

The bible WARNS, A VEIL OF DELUSION HAS BEEN CAST OVER HUMANITY THUS MAKING THEM OBLIVIOUS TO WHAT REALTY IS RIGHT NOW! For 50+ years I’ve tried to WAKEUP BRAIN DEAD HUMANITY and have failed to a large extent. This is why I’ll be happy as hell when most of humanity ceases to exist anymore.

He or she didn’t listen to my countless videos and articles so, they get what they deserve when the GRIM REAPER comes calling any day now when they least expect it! Humanity has evolved into UGLY ANIMALS NOW~! Believe me! My wife and I are looking forward to death either by RAPTURE or otherwise. If you don’t feel the same you must be terrified of DRAWING YOUR LAST BREATH ON THIS RECHED PLANET.

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know and subscribe! Countless people are now saying they’re gong to STEAL-KILL & DESTROY if they don’t get their government handouts in the coming days. They say they will also go door to door as well. Any of these DEMONIC SO CALLED PEOPLE COME TO MY DOOR THEY WILL BE SPITTING LEAD! The bible gives all GOD FEARING BELIEVER’S THE RIGHT TO DEFEND THEMSELVES…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…