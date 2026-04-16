DEADLY OPERATION MONGOOSE EXPOSED!
THE DARK RULERS OF THIS WORLD HAVE BEEN ALTERING HUMANITY IN ONE WAY OR ANOTHER FOR UNTOLD TIME.
The sooner we realize we have no control over our lives the quicker we’ll take possession of the false realty here. TRUTHERS like myself having been trying to WAKEUP humanity for our entire lives and yet humanity continues to sleep away their uncontrolled existence…
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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