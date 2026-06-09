IT’S CLEand loved one’s are lostAR PROOF NOW DEADLY MICROWAVING AND NEVER ENDING CHEMTRAILING IS CREATING SHEER HELL NOW. PEOPLE & PROPERTY ARE BEING DESTROYED AND THE CIA MEDIA ISN’T SAYING ANYTHING ABOUT THIS. ALL THE WEATHER CHANNELS ARE TERRIFIED TO EXPOSE THIS EVIL CHEMTRAILING AS WELL.

If you think the weather is bad now you haven’t seen anything yet! Sheer hell is being released as I type this warning to you. Just remember! When property is destroyed and lives lost near you or worse. You remember what I said here. You can blame out TRAITOR GOVERNMENT for not stopping this never ending evil…

I’ve been screaming about this evil chemtrailing for years now and when human’s go through tragedy, maybe then they will listen to truthers like myself…

Excellent history on DEADLY WEATHER MODIFICATION here:

Please send this article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…