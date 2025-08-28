I know first hand how deadly these weather wars are now. I live in Polson, Montana on & Indian reservation. For 7+ years we’ve been CHEMTRAILED day and night with nonstop MICRO FREQUENCY BEAMS projected into the clouds to ENHANCE THE DEADLY STORMS.

Everything is dying here! My garden and flowers are practically DEAD! We have NO INDUSTRY here and yet the AIR STINKS all the time. I have to war a GAS MASK when I go and because I cough all the time otherwise. The DEADLY CHEMICALS burn my skin and eyes from time to time as well.

You know what’s amazing? The average person around here walks around like nothing is wrong! When I point out the constant CHEMTRAILS he or she looks like a person in a trance. “My God! Are there no free thinking human beings on this planet anymore,” I think to myself.

It seems no one gives a damn about anything except watching non stop MINDLESS ENTERTAINMENT! He or she has the mind set of what will be-will be. They never think about KARMA or what the bible WARNS, WHAT A PERSON SOWS, HE OR SHE WILL REAP EITHER IN THIS LIFE OR THE NEXT AT THEIR LAST BREATH!

You better WAKEUP and take the above video seriously. Since humanity is NOW living in the END TIMES, things are only going to get DARKER from here on.

