Above video should scare the HELL out of you and your loved one’s!

When DEADLY HARRP is turned on, it COOKS the atmosphere above your head and with the DEADLY CHEMTRAILS in the skies. HAARP cooks the TOXIC SOUP thus generating DEADLY STORMS.

The SATANIC ELITE are happy when 1,000’s of humans get murdered because SATAN demands HUMAN SACRIFICE. Don’t believe the damn numbers the CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA tells you! Why are the numbers usually 33 or 66 in most instances? Because these are SATANIC FREEMASON OCCULT NUMBERS.

Sadly, humans believe this make believe INSANITY. In disasters there’s been 1,000’s of humans injured and killed and yet humanity is fed this OCCULT NUMBERS. Seriously, You need to WAKEUP NOW before your town or city is targeted for mass destruction. Remember Ashville, NC recently?

Please subscribe and send this eye opening article to everyone now! It’s the only way to save humanity from being murdered when he or she leasts expects it!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…