THIS SHOCKING VIDEO EXPOSES THE DEADLY COVID SHOT!

Sadly, over 30 million human’s have died and the CIA MAINSTREAM EDIA is hading this fact. Countless more human’s have had heart attacks and strokes. Other human’s who took the shot have had Bell’s Palsy reactions freezing parts of the human body.

The COVID DEATH JAB eventually destroys the human IMMUNE SYSTEM for those individuals who manage to live a few years. In the end, the person does finally die in the end.

I topped trusting the CORRUPT GOVERNMENT several decades ago. I knew ALL POLITICIANS ARE PATHO LIARS! Along the way, I stopped trusting corporate leaders and of course, the LYING MEGA PREACHERS as well.

I’ve been following XTREMERealtyCheck for a few years now and her fantastic work as a christian truther is excellent. Here’s her link https://x.com/XtremeReality

Please send this article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way we can WAKEUP spiritually sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…