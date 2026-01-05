DEADLY CHEMTRAILS ARE NO CONSPIRACY & CLIMATE VIEWER BLOWS THE LID OFF THIS SCAM!
WAKEUP!
ABOVE IS THE BEGINNING OF YOUR JOURNEY INTO THE TRUTH ABOUT DEADLY CHEMTRAILS.
Thank God the endless government lies are coming to & end now. Jim Lee took up where the late Mike Morales left off. My friend from afar died of cancer 3 years ago this April. Mike was a devout follow of Jesus like myself. Even today he’s missed by countless people like myself.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Plewse send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.