NEVER ENDING DEADLY CHEMTRAILING HERE IN POLSON, LOST MONTANA!

I’m uploading this video to proof the DEADLY CHEMTRAILING NEVER STOPS HERE IN POLSON, MT. Like I’ve said many times before. Indian country Polson is the heart of the DEADLY CHEMTRAILING for FALLEN AMERICA.

So! When someone says, “Oh! The DEADLY CHEMTRAILS have ceased.” That person or persons had better lOOK at my non stops videos, proving DEADLY CHEMTRAILING NEVER ceases here!

Please send this ALERT video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the on ly way to WAKEUP sleepy humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…