IN THE ABOVE VIDEO NOTICE THE DEADLY CHEMTRAILS IN THE HOLE IN THE CLOUDS. THIS PROVES LITTLE POLSON (5,000 PEOPLE) IS AND HAS BEEN DEADLY CHEMTRAILED NON STOP FOR YEARS NOW.

I want to make it perfectly clear why most of the u.s. receives non stop sun and here we get little or no sun! The non stop DEADLY MICROWAVING AND POISONOUS CHEMTRAILING (including the DEADLY HAARP machines control the world’s DEADLY weather.

Here in Polson we’re tired all the time and cough because of these deadly POISONS in the heavens above. It doesn’t help the DEADLY 5G TOWERS are cooking our brains as well now. It doesn’t help humanity has been injected with deadly chemicals (COVID-19) to further break down ones IMMUNE SYSTEM.

If that wasn’t bad enough, all our FOOD, WATER & AIR has been poisoned as well. Sadly, humanity has been ZOMBIFIED and no longer care about the slow deaths all of us are experiencing now.

The satanic elite have to adhere to the spiritual laws Almighty God instituted on this evil planet. This means these evil one’s have to reveal to humanity what their evil schemes are in life. They don this through all entertainment, through the possessed, politicians, corporate leaders and false prophet mega preachers.

On my SUBSTACK every day I expose their wild schemes to enslave and murder humans.

Now then! The corrupt CIA & MILITARY use seen & unseen planes & drones to saturate the skies in the northern u.s. as it were. This keeps the POISONOUS CHEMTRAILS over us all the time furthering drying out the southern U.S. There’s droughts ongoing over all the U.S. right now. Our huger Flathead lake has been lacking in real rain for countless months now.

What rain does fall in the U.S. is quickly sucked up by the dry soil. It doesn’t help corporations (the dangerous crypto centers) dump their poisonous water right into our streams and lakes in America. Through continuous DEADLY CHEMTRAILS and DEADLY MICROWAVING, deadly storms are created destroying both humans and.property.

HUMANITY IS NOW IN THE END TIMES! This means the sheer evil will grow ever more intense as BABYLON AMERICA and the world slide further into the rapid decay happening now. Human’s didn’t wakeup and now it’s too late! The SATANIC ELITE have all the power and will further destroy humanity along the way.

I believe the DEADLY CHEMTRAIL CHEMICALS will include a DEADLY spray further destroying humans in the very near future. I’ve already smelled several nasty smells in the last few months here making me sick. I never have any energy anymore because of this sheer evil.

I hope you’re prepping & praying. There’s no way to fight the SATANIC ELITE because now they control everything even our lives. Hopefully Almighty God will protect us in these VICIOUS times we’re living in now. If He doesn’t then our only other choice is to be RAPTURED or face DEATH! The elite have told us they only want 5 hundred million on this ugly planet.

This doesn’t include you or I because we’re not in their evil club.

Rick