WHILE POSSESSED HUMANS ARE LAPPING UP NON STOP OCCULT ENTERTAINMENT. OUT OF CONTROLS GOVERNMENT ARER QUICKLY SHOVING THEIR SATANIC ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT DOWN OUR THROATS NOW.

If you do not WAKEUP NOW! Your body and mind will no longer be yours in short order. You must do everything in your power to get out of this satanic mystery Babylon occult system. We can’t fight this beast system anymore! All we can do is flee from it to protect ourselves.

A true believer in JESUS has to do this because the OCCULT JEWS AND MUSLIMS are marked us to be removed from earth. In Matthew 24 Jesus WARNS we will be hated by all nations. Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

I’m sorry and I be more informative but I do research 12-14 hours a day researching & composing this terrifying information for you.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…