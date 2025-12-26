I used to follow this guy until his travel videos became far to boring. I’m sure the autopsy will saying something different because CORRUPT BIG PHARMA is still covering up these deaths but! The covid-19 death shot has been proven to destroy a humans immune system over time.

It’s clear Adam being a LIBERAL he didn’t the critical research to prevent his eventual death. I’ve warned people following me that one has to do their own research in life. Otherwise, SATANS DEMONIC ONE WORLD SYSTEM will eventually murder humans one way or another in life.

Please subscribe nd send this important video to everyone you know. If humanity doesn’t WAKEUP he or she will eventually be murdered by the ONE WORLD DEMONIC SYSTEM RULING THIS CORRUPT WORLD.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…