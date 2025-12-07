Small businesses used to be the backbone of America! Now they’re being wiped out by TRAITOR TRUMP import TARIFFS. This is a designed IMPLOSION OF THE American dream. TRAITOR TRUMP is kissing the ass of mega corporations while throwing mom & pop businesses under the bus.

I’ve been screaming for years now America is being destroyed from within and here we are. TRAITOR TRUMP just stabbed American’s in the back with these insane tariffs. He knows exactly what he’s doing kissing the ass of the DEMONIC ELITE who control the world via the demons who control them!

When will the average American WAKEUP and realize the RIGGED STOCK MARKET, is being propped up by FAKE NUMBERS and will crash in short order. You better have plenty of PREPS, GUNS and AMMO. With 50 MILLION ILLEGALS here they will be coming after your stuff in due course when the FASCIST GOVT. cuts their FREE MONEY off.

