While traveling as a professional photographer in the early 1980’s I sent into a dugout in Kansas. It was musty, dark and freaked me out at the time. I also went into an unfinished sod house as well. Both places were very uninviting to say the least. In time some of the homesteaders did plaster the inside walls making life a little more livable at the time.

One fact is for certain though. Very few human being of today would survive if he or she had to live in the 1800’s. Most of today’s humans are fat and totally dumbed down.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…