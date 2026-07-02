COULD YOU HAVE LIVED LIKE THIS BACK IN THE 1800'S?
While traveling as a professional photographer in the early 1980’s I sent into a dugout in Kansas. It was musty, dark and freaked me out at the time. I also went into an unfinished sod house as well. Both places were very uninviting to say the least. In time some of the homesteaders did plaster the inside walls making life a little more livable at the time.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
One fact is for certain though. Very few human being of today would survive if he or she had to live in the 1800’s. Most of today’s humans are fat and totally dumbed down.
Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.