The bible declares NO ONE KNOWS, when the “CATCHING AWAY” of TRUE BELIEVER’S in Jesus will happen.

We can know the season as Jesus warned is about in Matthew 24. All one has to do is look at the world today. It’s literally on FIRE! The VOLCANOS, EARTHQUAKES and CONTROLLED WEATHER is off the charts now. Humanity hates each other and the love of humanity has certainly grown COLD! lying, stealing, cheating and outright VICIOUS MURDERS are happening every day now.

DEADLY WAR has also broken out in most of the world now. We can no longer TRUST our so called leaders. They constantly LIE, STEAL & cheat us ALL THE TIME. The CORRUPT MEGA PREACHERS have sold their souls for fame & fortune in today’s CORRUPT WORLD.

The HOMO AGENDA has totally corrupted the world now. Now GOD FEARING BELIEVER’S IN JESUS are thrown in jail if he or she verbally insults these mentally ill people. It’s fine to burn the American flag but the FAG FLAG will get a person thrown into jail dah.

I’m not going to get into all the rapture doctrines. Jesus told you and I to look up and always be WATCHING & WAITING.

Romans 1:26-27

King James Version

26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:

27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.

Of course, the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET is being run up to the moon so it can be crashed at satan choosing! It will crash so satan/lucifer ONE WORLD 666 MARK OF THE BEAST SYSTEN can be installed. When that happens NO ONE will be able to BUY or SELL without this satanic MARK. Read Revelation 13: 16-18 if you want more proof. g

The world is far worse than what happened at the tower of babel and sodom & gamorrah now in my opinion. The bible warns the END TIMES will be unlike any other time in history. Look around the world right now! Humanity is now under a VEIL of DELUSION as the bible warned it would be like in these END TIMES we’re now living in today.

America is in total free fall financially now. If you don’t believe it watch Joe & Nics travel channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@JoeandNicsRoadTrip/videos

Virtually every small town in America now looks like DESTROYED HAITI! I know I’ve been to Haiti two times. Crime is now off the charts in America. You won’t hear about it because the CORRUPT CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA is hiding this from you. The same is true of the FAKE STOCK MARKET NUMBERS.

On 9/11/2026 it will be 25 years since our corrupt government staged 9/11 murdering over 3,000 innocent human’s. Remember what the bible warns, WHEN HUMANITY CRIES PEACE & SAFETY THEN SUDDEN DESTRUCTION SUDDENLY HITS.

Could America be shockingly attacked on 9/11 which could set off the rapture or usher in, satans one world order 666 mark of the beast demonic financial system?

We know the financial CON GAME cannot go on much longer. More and more Americans are living in the dirty streets of America now. At the very least, ARMED American’s are getting MAD AS HELL with getting screwed by our CORRUPT GOVERNMENT and lying corporations. Another consideration is America has turned into a NAZI POLICE STATE.

One thing is for sure! America is being DESTROY FROM WITHIN and it’s only a matter of time before CIVIL WAR EXPLODES NOW!

AMAZING RAPTURE DECODE VIDEO:

IF THE RAPTURE DOESN’T HAPPEN ON 9/11 COULD IT HAPPEN ON 10/1/2026? WE SHALL SEE!

Whatever happens on 9/11 this year it will be anything good in my opinion. Don’t forget to get your money out of the bank before 9/11. If the stock market crashes the corrupt banks will steal your money.

PRE-PRAY & GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY…

Plese send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…