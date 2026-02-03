IT’S SHOCKING THE DAMN COVERUPS ARE GETTING WORSE NOW! THE CORRUP\T POLITICIANS & TRUMP HAS TO PURGE THIS TRUTH TO SAVE FACE.

Once again, there will be no justice for the victims! If you still think the American government isn’t corrupt as hell you’re a fool. Stop voting because that’s been corrupt as hell for decades now. Once again humans will go back to sleep while unchecked evil is allowed to explode right in front of our faces now! Either stand up and fight this SATANIC EVIL or you’ll be consumed in the process.

Please send to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…