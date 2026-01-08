THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL EXPOSE THE SATANIC ONE WORLD ORDER!

What the average person doesn’t understand is the SATANIC ELITE and all their CONTROLLED MOUTH PIECES, THEY FOLLOW biblical prophecy to the letter of the law. Anyone who doesn’t agree hasn’t done real research to find the truth for themselves in life.

The above video clearly points out in scientific terms SATAN does control the world and he’s putting countless human being to sleep right now. He or she BLINDLY seeks fame & fortune thanking that will make them happy. This is a fools gold that will perish in the very near future. The world is rapidly collapsing now as people go further and further into credit card debt.

There’s only one savior and that’s Jesus! Sadly though, most of humanity will perish in the near future. Most of them are LYING-STEALING & CHEATING their way into the pit. They’ve made their choice and if he or she won’t listen, they will continue to walk the path of broken dreams. Don’t you be one of them.

Plese send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…