In the above video Stanley indirectly confesses he sold his soul to LUCIFER.SATAN to acquire his fame & fortune.

Here’s the link I posted about a month ago by a CIA office who was present when Stanley Kubrick was RITUALLY MURDERED. His head was cutoff and heart cut out of his head because of the movie EYES WIDE SHUT! https://substack.com/home/post/p-171429577

This proves what one sows he or she will reap in this life or the next!

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…