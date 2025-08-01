Above Matthew Swaggart (Gabriel’s brother) preached at Jimmy Swaggart Church last Sunday. I caught him flashing SATAN OCCULT DEVIL SIGN SEVERAL TIMES. It’s clear he worships SATAN as well!

Above is Gabriel Swaggart flashing SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN! He worships SATAN as well.

In this shocking video Gabriel Swaggart pays homage to SATAN flashing the OCCULT DEVIL SIGN. Toward the end of the video Gabriel preaches on it say, it’s a DOUBLE PORTION but he doesn’t say of what dah!

His goofy dad, Donnie Swaggart is wearing black glasses is laughing about it in the video. I’m sorry for the quality of the video. When it was re-aired that night for some reason the audio didn’t record very well. Shockingly, Jimmy Swaggart had the sermon removed and it’s not been seen since. I think the recording was in 2023.

Jimmy was excellent at having his endless corruption hidden. The other Swaggart’s have this same demonic ability.

Above is the Swaggart massive compound. Bottom right is Gabriel’s huge home. This is a high security complex and no comes there uninvited.

The bible warns the watchman must warn the people or the blood will be on his or her hands. This is why I’m exposing the ugly sins of all mega preachers.

Please send this article to everyone you know and subscribe. This is the only way lost human beings can be saved from the pit.

You can e-mail the swaggart ministry at: info@jsm.org

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…