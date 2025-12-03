THIS SHOCKING VIDEO MADE MY BLOOD BOIL! One correction though was 42 not 47 when he died.

I know Elvis has been dead for 48 years now and Colonel Tom Parker is burning in HELL. But, Here’s the sickening truth about the FLIM-FLAM man CROOKED Tom Parker: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/colonel-parker-managed-elvis-career-but-was-he-a-killer-on-the-lam-108042206/

Why you should care about this shocking article! I’ve been FLEECED more than once in a my 77+ years of living on this evil planet. Needless to say I hate this fallen world. Corrupt human beings have always PREYED upon innocent human beings. Like Elvis! I was never told as a child just how truly evel this damn world is. I had to learn the hard way until 30 years ago, one does not take people are the WORD anymore!

One has to peel back the layers of a human being before he or she can be trusted. The old saying, A WORD IS A PERSONS BOND, no longer apples to humanity now. The average human being LIES to get what he or she wants out of life. The spiritual aspect of this is DEAD! These UGLY PEOPLE have NO SCRUPLES and doesn’t give a damn about the CONSEQUENCES.

He or she is there to suck the spiritual life out of NEIEVE humans. Tom parker is a prime example of one of these SNAKE OIL SALESMEN. He was yet another LIAR from the pits of hell. Parker hog tied Elvis just like I’ve been hooked in my life. Elvis and I grew up thinking the best of humans and we were used and abused along the way.

The old saying, THERE’S A SUCKER BORN EVERY DAY, more real than you’ll ever know. People have to become STREET SMART! Sadly Elvis was the biggest sucker of our era. He signed on the dotted line and sadly, his father was just as fooled as Elvis was. The above article about Parker says he was accused of murdering someone in his native country.

Vernon should have been smart enough to do a background on Parker before Elvis signed on the dotted line. It’s sad this endless corruption didn’t surface until a few years before Elvis died. By then Elvis was firmly caught in the spiders web! I’m sure this massive financial shocker helped drive Elvis to OVER DOSE on 8/16/1977.

I know Elvis dealt with his own demons but Tom Parker helped drive the final nail in Elvis’s coffin in my opinion. In the end, Tom Parker was sent to hell for being a CORRUPT EVIL BASTARD who cared for himself and no one else in life…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…