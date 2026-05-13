THE ABOVE VIDEO SHOULD TERRY THE HELL OUT OF YOU!

ABOVE VIDEO IS DEADLY HAARP MICROWAVING TO BANKET THE SKY WITH DEADLY CHEMICALS WAKEUP!

ABOVE IS WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE YESTERDAY IN POLSON, MT. AFTER I COUNTED OVER 100 DEADLY CHEMTRAIL PLANES FROM 6 A.M. TO 3 P.M. I GAVE UP COUNTING. MORE THAN ONCE I SAW 5 PLANES GOING OVER AT ONE TIME. ALL DAY LONG THE AIR STUNK WITH DEADLY SMELLS I’VE NEVER ENCOUNTED BEFORE. I WAS COUGHING AND SNEEZING AND HAD A HEADACHE.

I had to turn on the AIR IONIZER to purify the air in my house. It’s my opinion, the satanic elite will murder humanity with these DEADLY SPRAYS and say it was a deadly bio bug or it was the food that murdered humans. What better way to get rid of what they call USELESS EATERS than to spray us with DEADLY DISEASES and creat a deadly outbreak.

As I’m trying this WARNING onn 5/13/2026 early morning these bastards have been DEADLY CHEMTRAILING all night long here! It’s costing $$$ billions of dollars every month and a fleet of CIA/MILITARY aircraft to poison humanity right now! sadly, humanity is far to busy watching BRAIN DEAD ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS TO GIVE A DAMN!!!

MARK MY WORDS! By the end of this year MILLIONS of people will be dropping dead and the CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA will cover it up like the FAKE COVID-19 CON JOB HUMANS WERE FED WITH.

FOOL ME ONCE SHAME ON ME! FOOL ME TWICE SHAME ON YOU!!!

AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND THE SEAT OF SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER…

P.S. NOW THESE BASTARDS ARE GOING TO BRING IN A FREEZE TO KILL OFF THE GROWING SEASON HERE IN MONTANA AND BEYOND!

WATCH & WAKEUP!

PLEASE SEND TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. IT’S THE ONLY WAY TO WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…