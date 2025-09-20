Mike Morales (Above Ground WORLD NEWS) where there about a year before he died of cancer around 2022.

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. — Many people want to know more about the nearly indestructible, isolated castle under construction in rural Missouri. Owner, Steven Huff, used to work for the CIA, and is building the campus for a number of reasons. The palatial home is being built in Highlandville, Missouri, in a wooded area that is hard to get to.

The Pensmore Chateau is being built to survive a bomb blast, an earthquake, or even the strongest tornadoes. The building is 72,000 square feet and has religious symbols on the roof. Huff planned to heat and cool the building with a system using solar energy to distribute liquid in tubes through the concrete walls.

Huff, and his family, were all supposed to live in the castle, which has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The building was also meant to house meetings for the Huff Family Foundation. There is also a space for a historical museum that will feature America’s founders and materials from a church organization called the Providence Forum.

Before the construction photos were eliminated from the internet I noticed Huff created a church foundation for financial reasons. What does a church foundation have to do with financing a private residence? The Vanderbilt Mansion in Ashville, NC has a very dark past. It’s so called swimming pool was used for CHILD SACRIFICE. One who would know would be Anderson Cooper.

Could it be the mega wealthy (CIA) Huff Family might have a connection to child sex traffic networks. I’m not accusing them I’m just asking a question. In SATANS WORLD, no one becomes this rich and powerful without paying their dues if you know what I mean. We all know the CIA is a traitor entity that had JFK and other notable people assassinated.

Please send this eye opening article to everyone & subscribe. It’s the only way we can WAKEUP braindead humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…