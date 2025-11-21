Homosexual David Ferrie was a smart human being with endless hangups. He worked for the CIA and the mafia as a pilot. He worked on developing a cancer bio-weapon for the CIA. Like so many other suckers in life, Ferrie’s broken life ended in murder. He was yet another of the hundreds of witnesses that had to be eliminated to silence the truth.

This is why I’m working 12-14 hours a day fighting the endless evil of this world because that’s my job as a watchman blowing the horn of truth. I’ve always had no use for liars and cut throats. Like so many others in life, I to have been used and abused in this shattered world. If it’s my dying breath I will continue on until the evil bastards who run this cruel world come for me.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to silence ths monsters who control this ugly world.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…