Above is CIA john brennen telling the truth for once in his demonic life.

New Leaks Expose SkyNet 2.0 and Weather Control: Geoengineering Using Chemtrails, Aluminum, Barium, Nanoparticles, and Directed Energy Weapons to Poison Our Skies! The aluminum not only contaminates our food and water supply but also enters our bloodstream, where it attacks our nervous system. The rise in neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s and autism in the last decade.

The above video further exposes the DEADLY CHEMTRAIL PROGRAM. DEADLY CANCER AND ASHMA has also been linked to these DEADLY CHEMTRAILS being sprayed on you and I. I’m sure you’ve noticed your skin burning, runny nose ande burning eyes lately. Not to mention the utterly nasty smells coming out of these DEADLY CHEMTRAIL SPRAYS. Intense smells like BURNING RUBBER, OFFENSIVE PEPPER SMELL, A SEWISH SMELL OR A BURNING WOOD SMELL. There’s even a NASTY SUL;FER SMELL.

You can choose to ignore all these DEADLY WARNINGS and eventually die a slow painful death or you can send this information to everyone you know and fight the sheer evil the government, military and corrupt corporations are inflicting upon you and I.

Please send this WARNING ro everyone you know and subscribe!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…