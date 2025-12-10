ABOVE ANTON LAVEY EXPLAINS THE PURPOSE OF THE VARIOUS SATANIC DEVIL SIGNS!

ANTON LAVEY’S DYING WORDS ABOVE.

is

I decided to create this article because I’m getting blowback for exposing it. It’s coming from501C-3 government mega preachers who don’t want to be exposed. The bottom line is these preachers do in fact worship SATAN and not JESUS. If he or she was sincere, they would be teaching BIBLICAL PROPHECY and not flashing this OCCULT DEVIL SIGN. Below is proof they’re in fact flashing the DEVIL SIGN!

ABOVE IS THE CLERGY RESPONSE TEAM WHO WILL TURN IN BELIEVER’S WHEN AMERICA IS LOCKED DOWN IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…