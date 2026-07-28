ABOVE VIDEO WILL SHOCK YOU.

SICK! ROCK SOLD HIS SOUL AND EATS CHILDREN AS WELL. THIS IS PART OF BECOMING RICH & FAMOUS!

FORMER FBI TED GUNDERSON WAS MURDERED BECAUSE HE EXPOSED THE CHILD SACRIFICE NETWORK!

Several thousand children go missing every year in America never to be seen again. now famous people are admitting they eat children and drink their blood. If you don’t think humanity isn’t in the END TIMES NOW you’re a damn fool. Read Matthew 24 in the bible if you want more proof.

Jesus told us it would be unlike anything in the history of humanity now. Don’t forget all the controlled deadly weathered murdering humans now and destroying their property. How about the explosive earthquakes happening now? What about America being destroyed from within now?

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…