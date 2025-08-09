This video was Yesterday morning here in Polson, Mt and lasted for a couple of Hours. As you can see these are nothing but DEADLY CHEMICAL CLOUDS here.

I took this video later in the afternoon. Notice there’s more CHEMTRAIL CLOUDS ARRIVING.

I took this video in the early evening yesterday on 7/8/2025.

The extreme weather sucks here in Montana. Non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILING now. It’s INSANE Americas out of control government is spending MILLIONS a day/night $$$=666 DEADLY CHEMTRAILING POLSON a town of 5,000 plus human’s.

Polson DOES NOT HAVE ANY INDUSTRY HERE! For the last two days I could only go outside with a GAS MASK on. Now our out of control government is using new DEADLY SPRAYS on us. Here’s what I’ve been SMELLING!

DEADLY PERFUME SMELL

SMELLS LIKE BURNT OIL

BURNING FLESH

PEPPER SMELL

GARBAGE PIT SMELL

KEROSINE SMELL

BACKED UP TOILET

BURNING WOOD

The INFECTED AIR here in Polson is dirty as hell. Now a few residents are noticing the nasty AIR STINKS! IMAGE all the DEADLY CHEMICALS entering humans lungs in America and they don’t even realize it NOW!

He or she goes to a boring NASCAR RACE or some other sporting event and they’re breathing in DEADLY NANOBOTS that are altering their IMMUNE SYSTEM. I believe one day soon our out of control GOVERNMENT will be SPRAYING humans with a DEADLY CHEMICAL that will MURDER THEM on the spot.

This was done by the MILITARY several decades in san Francisco and I think Portland, Or. Remember this! SATAN wants to KILL ALL HUMANS on planet earth. The Georgia GUIDE STONES on allow for 500 MILLION.

I believe Polson, Montana is the TESTING GROUND for all of America to be DEADLY CHEMTRAILED. It wouldn’t surprise me for the INSANE ELITE didn’t wipe us out in the near future one way or another here!

If you smell any of the above smells where you live you better realize you’re being slowly POISONED TO DEATH…

Please send this article to everyone you know and subscribe!

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…