AS USUAL, NON STOP DEADLY CHEMTRAILS HERE IN POLSON, MT.

Additionally, non stop fires all around us now from a distance. This insane video was taken at 11AM this morning. It’s now

6PM and more fire smoke is rolling in. There’s been no rain for this last few weeks and what little rain we did get lasted 30 seconds dah. The temperature 87 but it feels like 97! The DEADLY CHEMTRAILS is one of the reasons in my opinion it’s hater than the temperature records. Of course, like the stock market, the evil people running the world make the controlled weather whatever they want it now.

The climate change con game has fooled humanity and few human beings know what the truth is anymore. He or she will find out when they lest expect it what realty is in the very near future. The bible warns! When humanity cries peace & safety then sudden destruction sudden hits.

ARE YOU PREPARED FOR HELL ON EARTH?

Bible warns a veil of delusion has now been cast over humanity now that we’re in the END TIMES.

PREP-PRAY- & get the hell out of the way.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…