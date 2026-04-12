I SELDOM POST THESE DEADLY CHEMTRAIL VIDEOS ANYMORE BECAUSE NO ONE GIVES A DAMN EVEN OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT.

I went to FEMA WALMART yesterday and most of the people were walking around like zombies. It doers no good to point out the non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILS anymore because the average person acts like he or she doesn’t know what I’m talking about now! Non stop obnoxious DEADLY smells are being sprayed on us night and day now. I have to turn on the ionizer when these nasty sprays invade Polson. the DEADLY CHEMICAL ACID makes me cough and burns my eyes.

This is proof humanity is under a VEIL OF DELUSION adn has divorced themselves of REALTY!

Plese send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…