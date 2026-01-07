Today Elvis would have been 91! More importantly, it’s the never ending DEADLY CHEMTRAILS here in Polson, Montana. I’ve leaved in Montana for several years now and there’s virtually hasn’t gone a day we haven’t been plastered with this horrible poison.

It’s been a couple hours and the sun is gone now. The deadly planes keep coming regardless! Evidently, our BANKRUPT FASCIST GOVERNMENT has plenty of BILLIONS FIAT money to keep POISONING us here. Why? I believe POLSON has been TARGETED since only 5,000 people live here on this Indian reservation.

It’s insane virtually every outdoor sporting event has virtually clear blue skies and Polson, Mt is covered 99% of the year by DEADLY CHEMTRAILS. Needless to say, the northern part of America is always plastered with these ugly damning CHEMTRAILS. Solar and sun is dead here now.

This DEADLY CHEMTRAILING will not stop until Almighty God steps in and stops it. Satan controls the world and no the GODLY PEOPLE are being pulled away from the DEMON POSSESSED SATANISTS who create hell on earth for the rest of us! The clock is ticking for all humanity and there’s no choice except pick the God one chooses to follow now. There’s no middle road in this choice anymore.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…