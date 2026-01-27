CHEMTRAIL MONTANA 1/27/2026 EXPOSED!
WARNING!
THE ABOVE VIDEO CLEARLY SHOWS 2 DIFFERENT DEADLY CHEMTRAIL CLOUDS.
It’s now & hour later and the sky is virtually covered with these DEADLY CHEMTRAIL CLOUDS. This clearly proves Polson, Montana is ground ZERO for non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILING.
From this point forward I will only post dramatic DEADLY CHEMTRAIL videos. It’s becoming pointless to keep posting videos when our state and federal government will not enforce DEADLY CHEMTRAIL LAWS.
Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
