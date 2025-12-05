Montana used to be a beautiful state until non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILING began about a decade ago. My wife and I regret moving here because, LUKEWARM DONALD TRUMP won’t stop this evil poisoning of humanity now.

I havet’s more DEADLY CHEMTRAIL VIDEOS HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THEM.

It’s now 4 hours since I recorded the live video and the DEADLY CHEMTRAILS have turned the sky dark gray and it’s raining a little. Today was the first day in six weeks we had an hour of real sun as what happened today here in BLEAK MONTANA.

What really makes me mad is the POLLUTED DEADLY AIR STINKS both day & night. I have to wer a GAS MASK when I step outside my door to keep from coughing my head off. The intense smell consists of burning wood or oil. At times it smells like a pepper odor. I have to turn on my IONIZER nearly every night now.

If this insanity keeps up my wife and I will have to leave Montana. Isn’t it amazing all the outdoor sports have virtually clear skies every times there’s & event. This proves the northern part of America is being constantly targeted with these DEADLY CHEMTRAILS all the time now. The only thing I can pray for is Almighty God will destroy America since our CORRUPT POLITICIANS won’t do a damn thing about it now!

I also prove in this article the CORRUPT AIR FORCE in Great Falls, Mt. is using C-130 hugh planes to poison Montana now with these DEADLY CHEMTRAILS.

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…