HERE’S THE VIDEO LINK TO THIS SHOCKING REVEAL: https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2026/04/this-is-one-of-the-most-banned-videos-watch-it-now-before-its-too-late-video-3863685.html

If you want to know who controls this fallen world then watch the eye opening video. You see! Form your birth you’ve been controlled by a demonic elite and has you in a prison from which you cannot physically escape!

These monsters have bound you through materialism and they can murder (suicide) you any time they wish. The own the banking system of the world! they own the medical system of the world. They own the politician system of the world. They own all the religious systems of the world. They own the corrupt education system of the world. They own all the rich people of the world as well because they’re far richer than the million & billionare’s of the world.

Their god is satan and his demons and he satan controls them as well. Your only escape is in Jesus Christ…

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnm era veteran & truther…