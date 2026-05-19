CAN YOU HANDLE THE TRUTH AMERICA IS DYING WHILE INSANE AMERICANS WATCH NON STOP ENTERTAINMENT? WAKEUP!
JEREMIAH EXPOSES MORE TRUTH AMERICA IS DEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN WHILE BRAIN DEAD AMERICANS WATCH NASCAR AND INDYCAR and other mindless stupid entertainment. non stop fires, floods, tornados while 666 demonic data centers are being build. DEADLY CHEMTRAILING is yet another weapon our treasonous government is using to inhance these demonic storms. the food, water and air is now poison. Big evil pharma has endless shots to further murder humanity now. prep & pray! the sheer hell is only beginning now DAH!
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MILLIONS OF AMERICANS ARE LIVING IN CARS AND TENTS NOW! THIS IS HIDDEN BY THE CIA LYING MOCKINGBIRD MEDIA NOW. WHEN IN THE HELL ARE AOMBI AMERICANS GOING TO WAKEUP!
Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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