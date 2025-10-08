I KNOW THE MEDIA MADE CHARLIE MANSON OUT TO BE A NUTJOB BUT THAT’S ONLY HALF THE STORY!

Manson came from a fatherless home and his mother was a lady of the night. He grew up unloved and bitter as he grew older in life. Charlie learned had to work the corrupt system in order to survive. His time spent in jail cells around other con men made Charlie street smart. He eventually delved into the OCCULT realm and gained the ability to possess other humans.

Although Charlie was & evil person knew how this EVIL WORLD really worked. He was by no means a stupid person just pure evil! In the above video Charlie is telling you how the world really works. I’m sure Charlie knew when he drew his last breath he was going to hell. All of us have a choice through FREE WILL, to decide where we’re going at the end of our physical life. Be sure you pick the right road to travel!

DEADLY FLUORIDE has dumbed down humanity for the past nearly 100 years now and counting. The TAP WATER is now DANGEROUS to drink. Only a fool would refuse to purify the water in today’s corrupt world. The same holds true of the DEADLY CHEMTRAILS dumping ungodly amounts of seen & unseen CHEMICALS upon humanity all the time now. Above the NAZI’S poured FLUORIDE into the drinking water in the CONCENTRATION CAMPS during WW-2.

The above tow videos prove without a doubt the DEADLY COVID-19 SHOT MURDERED MILLIONS of HUMANS WORLDWIDE. Once again, countless humans failed to do real research and have been or now are victims of LYING POLITICIANS. My distant son have a near fatal heart attack a few years ago called the WIDOW MAKER. He stopped e mailing me when I accused him of being injected with this DEADLY VACCINE.

I’ve been a TRUTHER for 50+ years now and wasn’t stupid in falling for the endless lies of corrupt politicians like TRUMP who signed of on the DEATH SHOT. If humans don’t wake the hell up now, he or she will be eliminated in the very near future. Remember! The Georgia guide stones warned us only 500 million humans are allowed to live on planet earth now according to the SATANIC ELITE who control this evil world.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & TRUTHER…