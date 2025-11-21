Above murdered deputy Sheriff Roger Craig proves a MAUSER was found first on the 6th floor of TSBD on 11/22/63. This was quickly switched by the CIA MAINSTREAM MEADIA a few hours later proving a COVERUP had occurred.

Above is the original video footage and yet another rifle was found on top of the TSBD which had little or no attention by the CIA MEDIA.

The fix was in months before the JFK Assassination on 11/22/63. The endless blunders before, during and after the assassination is a pure joke. No matter how hard they tried to coverup this horrific crime. America’s TRAITOR GOVERNMENT and the MAFIA continued to screwup to this very day. Sadly though, the average American bought this DEMONIC SCHEME and continued on with thir petty little lives.

This is why America is in total COLLAPSE NOW and it’s too late to save her now. The SATANIC ELITE HAVE TOTAL CONTROL SO IT’S FUTAL TO FIGHT THESE EVIL BASTARDS. If one becomes to threatening, the CIA HIT SQUAD will show up and suicide the individual. When & individual fulling understands the JFK Assassination, it’s then he or she will realize America’s FASCIST GOVERNMENT is out to murder all citizens now!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know and subscribe. We have to WAKEUP HUMANITY before there’s no one left!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

Above is another view of the real rifle used to murder President Kennedy!