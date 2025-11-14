ABOVE IS THE VIDEO OF WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE IN MO.

THE ABOVE VIDEO SHOULD MAKE YOU SICK TO YOUR STOMACH ESPECIALLY IF YOU’RE X MILITARY!

Even more shocking is the fact the U.S. MILITARY must stand down if we’re attacked according to the U.N. TREATY. This means America cannot defend itself until our enemy attacks us first.

America has already been over thrown if one considering the 50 million ILLEGALS here now and the fact INSANE DONALD TRUMP wants to bring in 600,000 more in the near future. Seriously, anyone who would support this is INSANE.

The only way Americans can protect themselves now is to be able to defend themselves and prep and pray. We’re already seeing people in America robbing stores and committing DEADLY CRIMES in America now. You need to be self aware when you leave your home at all times now. One never knows when & insane person IS GOING SNEAK UP ON YOU OR I AND ATTCK US.

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vitnam era veteran & truther…