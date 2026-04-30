THIS VIDEO IS SHEER EVIL, PROVING WHAT’S HAPPENING TO THESE OLDER HUMAN’S JUST TRYING TO EXIST IN LIFE.

If you don’t think this can’t happen to you you’re a fool. even if you own your home EMINENT DOMAIN can steal your home from you! Thank God the owner of the mobile home my wife & I live in is a christian and shows mercy upon us. The catch 22 is,PROPERTY TAXES ARE USED BY THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS OF AMERICA TO SCREW YOU AND I.

No one IS SAFE FROM THE GREEDY RICH BASTARDS making our lives hell now. Now! What’s going to happen to these people above? If he or she can’t pay the exploding rent they will most likely be offered & insulting price for their home in order to escape the high rents. If they refuse to pay the exploding rent, they will be EVICTED from the lot their home is sitting upon.

A sheriff could evict the people from entering their home because the lot rent hasn’t been paid. in fact! The heartless park owner could seize the home because of back lot rent. It seems the only solution since the legal system is corrupt as hell & favors the rich in America. Is for the people to take a buyout and try & survive another wayy. HELL YES! This situation is corrupt as hell. Until DIVINE INTERVENTION happens all of us are screwed!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…