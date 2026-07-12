IT’S AMERICAS DEMONIC GOVERNMENT IS SPENDING TRILLION’S OF TAX PAYER DOLLARS LIKE DRUNK SAILORS!

Like so many other GOVERNMENT SECRETS, I didn’t know about this until now. While millions of humans are living in the streets this OUT OF CONTROL SPENDING CONTINUES!!!

SAD TO SAY, PEOPLE WON’T WAKEUP UNTIL THEIR LIVES HAVE BEEN SILENCED…

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…