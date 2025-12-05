THE ABOVE VIDEO SHOULD SHAKE YOU TO YOUR VERY CORE RIGHT NOW!

ABOVE IS THE PLAGUE UPON THE LAND THAT WILL DESTROY BILLIONS OF HUMANS ON PLANET EARTH IN SHORT ORDER!

It wasn’t until the 1960’s so called love generation I lived through, humanity blew apart the PRECIOUS MORALS set forth by Almighty God that humanity turned into vicious animals. When that happened humans spit in the eye of God telling him, he or she could live as EVIL as they wanted and He couldn’t do anything about it.

The bible WARNS! WHAT A PERSON SOWS-HE OR SHE WILL REAP EITHER IN THIS LIFE OR AFTER THE PERSON DRAWS THEIR LAST BREATH UPON PLANET EARTH!

We see slimy humanity right now boasting of their sickening worship of lucyifer-satan and daring God ❤️to do anything about it right now. KARMA is a heavy price to pay when & unruly human defies God. It will happen in the very near future by the way. Most humans do not WAKEUP until something tragic happens to him or her.

We see this happening right now with the selective disasters happening around the world. Mainstream CIA media rarely reports these untimely disasters unless they become to large to ignore. I see countless human beings every day going to and fro thinking nothing will ever happen to them in life. However, when he or she leasts expects it, pain and hardship will hit them in one way or another in time.

These stupid people don’t even pray for divine direction when they go to sleep at night or step out their door each day. Only a fool would exempt prayer in their life. Especially now that humanity has entered the DEADLY END TIMES. I hope you’re not one of this misguided people. The world is DANGEROUS enough with God let alone walking alone.

Satan and his DEMONIC DEMONS are waiting every chance they get to possess human beings. If you don’t think there’s not evil in the world turn on the alternate news on the internet. Every minute of every day someone is being attacked or killed here in America. It’s you give your life to Jesus and be protected by the HOLY SPIRIT. WAKEUP!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. There’s no other way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…