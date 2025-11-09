YOU BETTER WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO NOW! AMERICAN’S ARE ANGRY AS HELL RIGHT NOW!

If you’re like me, you have had it with the ENDLESS GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION! 10’s of MILLIONS of ILLEGALS getting for more money every month than DESERVING AMERICANS who, paid into the CORRUPT SYSTEM all their lives now. and get chicken feed!

It’s clear the TRAITOR POLITICIANS are doing little or nothing now to stop this ENDLESS CORRUPTION. In realty, all of us are watching the fall of America right now. WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT IT? I’m WARNING PEOPLE every day with these endless articles. You have to now prepare to SURVIVE on your own if you haven’t already.

America is now a lot more violent than just a few months ago. the Communists and other ULTRA LIBERAL FACTIONS are openly DEFYING the LAWS NOW! This is a clear indication FULL BLOWN MARTIAL LAW will be declared in short order. You can expect to see America’s MILITARY on every street corner by 2026! This means if you break the law you will be dragged to a FEMA CAMP and DISAPPEARED not long after.

It’s MENTAL ILLESS the SPORTS ARENAS are still packed in America. People should be PREPPING and srming themselves RIGHT NOW. The MENTALLY PEOPLE (illegals as well) are openly telling us they will come to our homes and rob and kill us if necessary. There’s millions OF loaded guns in America right now. Do these FOOLS not realize if they try and break in a PREPPERS home these won’t be shot!

I know here in Montana citizens will shoot and ask questions later if any FOOL tries to break into their homes. America’s CORRUPT LEGAL SYSTEM has caused this INSANITY. TRAITOR JUDGES let CRIMINALS go free and JAIL CITIZENS trtying to protect themselves. This is why it’s a must you have video cameras in and out of your home. You also have to have a VIDEO CAMERA when you step out your door. Remember! It’s your word against the CRIMINAL now!

Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…