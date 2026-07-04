DON’T BE ANGRY AT THE ABOVE VIDEO. AMERICA’S OCCULT FREEMASON GOVT. TRID TO WIPEOUT THE INDIAN’S IN THE 1800’S. DON’T BELIEVE THE LIES IN THE WHITE MANS CORRUPT HISTORY BOOKS.

REMEMBER! The satanic freemasons destroyed TARTARIA!

REMEMBER THE 1973 LAKOTA STANDOFF BELOW WHERE THE army once AGAIN TRIED TO WIPE SOME LAKOTA INDIAN’S?

LAKOTA CHIEF RUSSELL MEANS LAST HISTORIC VIDEO BEFORE HE DIED! Welcome to the Reservation (“America is one huge reservation!”)

NOTICE THE FLAG IS UP-SIDE-DOWN WHICH MEANS, AMERICA IS IN BIG TROUBLE DAH!

Before the blacks, muslims, homosexuals and other nationalities have a right to complain about, being discriminated against, these damn people better research the real history of America!!!

The American Indian’s were here before all of them including the SATANIC FREEMASON WHITES from Europe…

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity right now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…