CAN YOU BELIEVE THE THE ABOVE VIDEO WAS TAKEN 102 YEARS AGO. The military has had plenty of time to murder us with these damn POISONOUS CHEMTRAILS HAVEN’T THEY?

NBC LYING VIDEO ABOUT THE CONTRAILS WHICH REALLY ARE DEADLY CHEMTRAILS!

Above is the excellent video by Mike Morales of Above Ground World News.

Sadly, Mike passed away two years ago last April, 28, 2023 of cancer. My wife and I supported Mike for the last few years of his life. I truly miss his excellent reports. He was yet another victim of the SATANIC ELITE who want all of us dead now.

Please send this article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…