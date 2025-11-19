I’m sick & tired of people saying justice is coming when it’s a bunch of bull crap! Hell! I’ve been hearing this since TRUMPS first term. Who in the hell do people think they are CONNING HUMAN BEINGS like this? Do human being not understand we’re in the END TIMES RIGHT NOW!

The bible WARNS it will be like no other time in the history of humanity. Can you really trust your FRIENDS, FAMILY & LOVED ONE’S NOW? We see in the media all the time human beings LIES, STEALING and CHEATING each other now. We even see some of these INSANE people murdering innocent human beings now. I believe humanity has turned into a world of zombies.

It doesn’t help we can’t trust our POLITICIANS because they LIE-STEAL & CHEAT as well. The CORPORATE LEADERS do exactly the same! God forbid, we place our trust in the CORRUPT MEGA PREACHERS who flash SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN. I only trust humans who can prove to me they’re worthy of my trust and that’s few and far in my opinion.

My God! I we see and hear about is nothing but NEGATIVITY now. I grew up in the 1950’s when human being could for the most part trust each other. Those peaceful days died long ago. I created this SUBSTACK to WAKEUP humans beings and evidently I’m not doing a very good job considering I’ve only gotten 97 people following me.

When I had my youtube channel I had millions of people following me. That is! Until the bastards bombarded me with non stop ©Copyrights, even though my videos were free and created FAIR USE. Slimy youtube got the video under 9 seconds making it impossible for for a video to be created.

I need you help if we’re going to WAKEUP HUMANITY. If you don’t SUBSCRIBE and send out my links it’s all in vein. As a WATCHMAN for JESUS, I’m compelled to keep going and it’s your responsibility to help me if you want to go in the RAPTURE or when you draw your last breath enter heaven.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…