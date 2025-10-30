When I lived in the POOR PROJECTS with my mother and brother as a child because my dad deserted us. From time to time PEOPLE FROM A DISTANT CHURCH give us small amounts of FOOD. We also had help from a vegetable man who would give us day old vegetables.

Back in the early 1950’s CHURCHES were not MEGA EMPIRES as they are today. so the PREACHERS could only do what they could afford at that time. Today however, all the MEGA PREACHERS Have MULTI MILLION DOLLAR MANSIONS. THEY DRIVE EXPENSIVE CARS, HAVE JETS, BOATS, WEAR EXPENSIVE CLOTHES ETC…

Here’s the video I did on SATANS LUKEWARM PREACHERS: https://substack.com/home/post/p-170211296

Here’s evil PREACHER PAULA WHITE: https://substack.com/home/post/p-170653972 she’s charging $1,000 each for a blessing dah!

I’ll target one ministry whom my wife and I give to in the past until I REVEALED their sheer evil to FLEECE HUMANITY. It’s none other than JIMMY SWAGGART MINISTRY! If you don’t know whom I’m referring to here’s my last article on Jimmy Swaggart: https://substack.com/home/post/p-169773393

Here’s the shocking video I did exposing Jimmy: https://substack.com/home/post/p-169712896

The Jimmy Swaggart Ministry brings in about $10 MILLION A MONTH in donations through sales of their BIBLE & SHARATHON PLUS OTHER SALES. They’ve rarely if ever have helped others! JESUS COMMANDED:

Matthew 25:35-40

New International Version

35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’

37 “Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? 38 When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? 39 When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’

40 “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’

The Swaggarts think Giving away & expensive bible is helping the poor. Above Jesus is talking about FEEDING & CLOTHING THE POOR. The Swaggarts should have been feeding & clothing them as well! Here’s the Swaggarts E Mail: INFO@JSM.ORG

HERE’S MY POINT!

YOU CAN CONTACT THESE MEGA RICH MINISTRIES AND ASK FOR HELP!!! ESPECIALLY IF YOU’VE CONTRIBUTED TO THEM IN THE PAST OR NOW.

IF THEY REFUSE THEN CONTACT YOUR LOCAL NEWS OUTLET AND REPORT THEM! IF THAT DOESN’T HELP THEN FORM A PROTEST GROUP AND PICKET THESE LUKEWARM MINISTRIES!

IT’S THEIR RESPONSIBILITY TO HELP STRUGGLING FAMILIES RIGHT NOW. ALL THE CHURCHES SHOULD HAVE FOOD PANTRIES RIGHT NOW! ESPECIALLY IF THEY’RE A GOVERNMENT 505C-3 NON PROFIT.

MAYBE THESE MEGA PREACHERS SHOULD SELL THEIR HUGE MANSIONS, EXPENSIVE CARS, JETS AND CLOTHES AND LIVE LIKE THE REST OF US STRUGGLING RIGHT NOW.

IT’S TIME THESE MEGA PREACHERS GET A taste of their own medicine! stop living like KINGS and QUEENS and do what Jesus commanded!!!

Please send this article to everyone you know struggling to survive. It’s the only way to get this RICK MEGA PREACHERS TO DO WHAT JESUS COMMANDED…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…