I’ve read several comments online that out of respect to the Biffle family, photos like this should not be posted online. Why? Are these people afraid of the fact he or she could face their own death, when the least expect it one minute from now?

Ask yourself this! If you were in that plane and knew one minute from now, you were going to be hurt or killed what would you do? I know what I would be doing! I would call out the name of Jesus to save me!

The problem with Americans and most other human’s is, he or she never thinks about death until a tragedy suddenly hits them. Think about how dangerous the world is today! Virtually every mode of transportation is a ticking time bomb. It takes flammable liquid to drive all of them. Your car, a train, plane, ship etc. Even your home can be be a ticking time bomb with the flammable liquids stored in it. Your smart meter or cellphone could catch on fire as well.

The point is, only Almighty God knows when each of us will draw our last breath on this truly evil plant we’re living on now. Every time my wife and I leave our home I pray Almighty God will protect her and I. One never know when a crazy illegal, ot a possessed gang member will attack another human being in life. How about a person on drugs or drunk? May be a jealous man or woman could be one’s attacker in life.

Satanism and liberalism has exploded in America and believer’s in Jesus have now become a target for their hatred here in America. This is why believer’s in Jesus have to pray every step of the way in life now. Humanity is living in the END TIMES now and the bible warns it will be the most evil time in the history of humanity.

Once again I ask you this! Are you prepared for death if it should happen to come when you least expect it one minute from now? I know the 7 poor souls on that ill fated plane had no idea, one minute from the time the plane hit the run way they would be burned to death.

At lest 5 times in my life I could have been killed and yet I survived. Although 50 years ago I didn’t know how to pray and was searching for truth I survived. Why? Almighty God had the plan I would be providing the truth here for you now and here I am.

Yes it’s a tragedy those 7 people are gone now. However, Greg spent his life in service to others and that makes his life not wasted in vein. Greg know helping others was the right thing to do in life because all his fame and fortune didn’t mean a thing the second he was killed. This is why every human should right now look at their life and determine what’s really important now.

Isn’t confessing your sins to Almighty God and living a Godly life the right thing to do now? The clock is ticking and when SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER is finally declared. Humanity will become his prisoners and the 666 MARK OF THE BEAST will capture humans for good.

Almighty God said He would protect His followers in these END TIMES we’re now living in today and He will. However, if one or more of us are sacrificed for the good of others isn’t that & honorable way to go? The bible warns, don’t fear the one’s who can kill the body but fear those who can kill the body and soul. Without the protection of the HOLY SPIRIT humans have no protection against one’s total destruction now.

Jesus warned (Matthew 24) today would be like the day of Noah and Lot before the flood. Humans we’re doing what they’re doing right now around the world but worse. Remember! When humanity cries peace & safety then sudden destruction instantly hits…

Humanity is now being POISONED by DEADLY CHEMTRAILING. The food, water and air is no longer fit to consume in life. If you don’t think humanity isn’t under attack by SATAN right now you’re a fool! You haven’t watched everything here on my SUBSTACK to WARN you your life is in constant DANGER right now! The clock is ticking and are you awake yet?

Isn’t it time you stop for one minute and take stock of what’s really important in this INSANE WORLD we’re now living in? Isn’t your spiritual life more important than anything else?

Plese send this WAKEUP article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’ the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…